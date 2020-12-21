The House of Representatives has passed the 2021 Appropriation Bill as it pegs government’s expenditure at N13.58 trillion.

The passage followed the presentation of the harmonised Appropriation Committee report of the two chambers by the Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, Aliyu Betara.

In the document passed at the Committee of Supply, the House retained federal government’s revenue at N7.9 trillion.

In the breakdown, N496.52 billion is for Statutory transfers and N3.32 trillion goes for Debt Service. N5.64 trillion stands for recurrent non debt expenditure while N4.12 trillion is for contribution to the development fund for capital expenditure.