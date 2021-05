The headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Igboeze South council area of Enugu state, has been razed by hoodlums.

It was learnt that the office situated at Ibagwa town, was attacked on Sunday night by invaders who set it on fire at about 11 pm.

The fire was said to have succeeded in burning one of the rooms in the office before it was put out by the state fire service.