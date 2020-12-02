Hong Kong pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam were sentenced to jail on Wednesday on charges related to an unauthorized anti-government protest last year at the city’s police headquarters.

Wong, who pleaded guilty to organizing and participating in the protest, received thirteen and half months behind bars, while his colleagues Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam received ten months and Seven months after pleading guilty to incitement.

The protest took place on June 21 last year, and saw thousands surround the police headquarters as they demonstrated against excessive force by police against protesters.

Wong, Chow and Lam, 26, joined Hong Kong’s anti-Beijing movement when they were in their teens.

All three organised successful rallies in 2012 against plans to make Hong Kong’s education system more “patriotic”.

They also played prominent roles two years later in the “Umbrella Movement” – a 79-day peaceful occupation by a largely student-led campaign calling for universal suffrage.

Beijing has refused demands for universal suffrage and authorities have pursued democracy supporters with criminal cases and a tough new security law.