Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow was on Wednesday ( December 9) denied bail pending an appeal against her 10-month jail sentence on charges related to unauthorised assembly during anti-government protests last year.

The 24-year old activist was jailed on Dec 2 along with Joshua Wong for their roles in an unlawful rally near police headquarters in 2019.

In August, Agnes Chow was arrested under the new security legislation on suspicion of “colluding with foreign forces”, but is yet to face any charges.

Under the national security law, Beijing punishes what it broadly defines as sedition, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in jail.

Chow’s hearing came after around 16 activists were arrested since Monday, part of a relentless crackdown on opposition forces in the Chinese-ruled city.

Chow, along with Wong and Nathan Law, founded the now-disbanded democracy group Demosisto in 2016. The party was dissolved hours after Beijing passed a contentious national security law for the city on Jun 30 amid fears it could be targeted under the legislation.