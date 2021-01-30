The deputy governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, on Friday received the winner of the 18th Spelling Bee Competition and One Day Governor in Lagos, Miss Ajala Gloria of Lafiaji Senior High School on a courtesy visit at Round House, Alausa.

Miss Ajala emerged winner of the annual competition after defeating other Spellers at different stages.

Spelling Bee, a national competition that tests the spelling dexterity of students in Secondary schools across the country.

In Lagos state, winner of the competition has always been decorated as one day governor since the administration of Bola Tinubu between 1999 and 2007.

The Nigeria Spelling Bee is conducted by the Bee Spelling Competition Initiative, a duly registered Non-Governmental Organization with the CAC and Officially Endorsed by the Federal Ministry of Education to conduct the competition nationally and send spellers to represent Nigeria at international Spelling Bee competitions such as the African Spelling Bee.