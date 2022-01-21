Haiti nationals visit Enugu state

A delegation of Haiti citizens have arrived Enugu state, South Eastern Nigeria, on a mission to trace their ancestral origin to Igbo land.

The leader of delegation Senator Moise Jean Charles was accompanied by some Haiti nationals for the historic fact finding mission

The Delegation was received by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who is represented by the Secretary to the state government, Simon Ortuanya.

Haiti is the first Independent Black republic in the world that defeated King Napoleon and the Fresh colonists in 1803 and became a sovereign nation in 1804.

Haiti is the second oldest independent nation in the Western Hemisphere after the United States of America and was also the first country in the Western Hemisphere to abolish slavery .

