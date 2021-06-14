President of the Athletics Federation of NIgeria (AFN), Ibrahim Shehu Gusau has been reelected.

He was reelected at the 2021 AFN Electoral Congress, held at the Jambali Hotel, Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

Announcing the results of the polls, Chairman 2021 AFN Electoral Congress, Otunba Jambright Sumounu said that Gusau polled 20 out of available 22 votes to emerge winner.

For the position of AFN First Vice President, Sumounu announced Prince Sunday Adeleye winner with 15 votes.

According to him, Patrick Esther got three votes, while Solomon Abari garnered for for that position.

Advertisement

Nneka Idem secured victory in the Second Vice President position as she got 13 out of the 22 votes, leaving opponents, Janet Wilson 1and Esther Mali with one and eight votes .

Some dignitaries that observed the election are former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, Mayor of Juba City and South Sudan Athletics Federation, President, General Samir, Camas and former House of Representatives member, Ismail Hussein.