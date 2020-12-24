At least five persons, consisting of three policemen and two civilians, were reportedly shot dead by gunmen at the residence of Alfred Avalumun Atera, the Chairman of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area in Benue State.

Sources from the area disclosed that several other people were also wounded during the attack which occurred at about 11:30 am.

Police spokeswoman DSP Catherine Anene confirmed that three policemen were killed and investigation has commenced

Meanwhile, governor Samuel Ortom has condemned in strong terms what he described as an assassination attempt on the Chairman of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, Alfred Atera.

This was disclosed in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, who described the attack as unacceptable.

The Governor further call on security operatives to bring the perpetrators to justice assuring the people of Sankera and other parts of the state that his administration will not relent in its collaboration with security agencies to curb crime.