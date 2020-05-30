Five locals in Miango community of Bassa council area of Plateau State have been attacked and killed by gunmen suspected to be Fulani militiamen.

TVC News gathered that gunmen invaded the community at about 9pm on Thursday and opened fire on the locals who were eating inside a restaurant leaving four persons dead including the shop owner.

Miango Community has been experiencing some series of attacks recently which has led to the loss of many lives in the area with property destroyed.

Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial Zone, Istifanus Gyang has reacted to the incident saying he is saddened by the gunmen attack.

The Senator is calling on the federal government, Plateau State Governor, Commander Operation Safe Haven and the Commissioner of Police to take decisive steps to enforce law and order and end the killings in Irigwe Chiefdom in particular and Plateau North at large.