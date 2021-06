Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers have killed a member of the State Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Dele Isibor.

He was said to have died on Monday from injuries he sustained from the attack.

The deceased was Secretary of the APC in Ose local government area.

A statement by spokesman of the party, Alex Kalejaiye, said the deceased was a dependable ally and deeply committed to the development of the APC at the grassroots.