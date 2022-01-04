Gunmen kill 9 persons in fresh attacks in Zaria, Igabi LGA’s

At least nine persons have been killed, five others injured and several livestock reportedly rustled by gunmen in latest attacks in Kaduna State.

The affected communities are located in Igabi and Zaria Local Government Areas of the state.

Security troops also killed two suspected bandits in Igabi Local Government Area.

The Commissioner, Kaduna state ministry of Internal Security and Home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He explained that reports from security operatives showed that gunmen invaded Sabon Birni village and a herders settlement in Rigachikun community, both in Igabi local council where they shot and killed seven villagers.

According to the Commissioner, four persons were also injured while goats, sheeps and other livestock were reportedly rustled.

Furthermore, The bandits also attacked another herders’ settlement in Barebare, Zaria Local Council where they also killed two persons, injured another also also rustled livestock.

Security operatives in another developement have killed two suspected bandits in Kerawa community in Igabi Local Council.

The commissioner confirmed that they were killed when the troops intercepted and overpowered them at Malul forest after a fire fight.

An AK – 47 riffle belonging to the bandits was recovered

Governor Nasir El-Rufai commended the troops for their swift response and has sent condolences to the families of the slain victims.