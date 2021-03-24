At least two persons have been killed and one other kidnaped in a fresh attack on Kaura Namoda local government area of Zamfara state.

The slain are staff of Federal Polytechnic Kaura Namoda.

They were killed early hours of Wednesday by suspected Bandits.

The gunmen stormed the community around 2:00am Wednesday morning but were chased away by members of the community.

They returned two hours later and killed two persons from a distance and whisked away a woman.

Advertisement

Police Authorities in the state have confirmed the incident, but say troops are on the trial of the criminals

They appeal to the public to remain calm and go about their normal activities, assuring that the force is committed to ensuring peace in all parts of the state.