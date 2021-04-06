Gunmen have attacked and razed another police station in Imo State few hours after Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammed Adamu left Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Osinbajo and other officials of the Federal Government, including Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola, had visited the state to inspect the level of damage on the burnt security facilities.

But the gunmen attacked and burnt Ehime Mbano Local Government Area Divisional Police Headquarters shortly after they left.

It was gathered that on arrival at the station, the gunmen freed all suspects in detention before setting the Police Divisional headquarters ablaze.

Reports from eyewitnesses said the gunmen operated without any resistance from policemen.

According to a source “Gunmen this evening razed Ehime Mbano LGA police divisional headquarters. On arrival, the gunmen carrying guns freed the suspects before wrecking havoc.”

Imo Police spokesperson, Orlando Ikeokwu, has confirmed the incident but added that there are no casualties on the part of the Police nor loss of firearms but added that 3 vehicles were burnt by the attackers.