One policeman has been killed with who others sustaining minor injuries as heavily armed bandits attacked bullion van at Utulu/Ubulu-Okiti along Benin-Asaba expressway on it’s way from Agbor to Asaba the Delta state capital.

According to the police in the state a gun duel ensued between the three policemen escorting the bullion van and the gunmen, resulting in the death of inspector Ogar Sunday who was confirmed dead at the federal medical centre Asaba. The two other policemen who had minor injuries have been discharged from the medical facility.

Meanwhile two of the gunmen were fatally injured but taken away by their gang members as they carted away with unspecified amount of money in the process.

The police public relations officer Edafe Bright in a statement confirms that investigation is ongoing to unravel those behind the dastardly act as a manhunt for the bandits is underway.