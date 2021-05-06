Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers have attacked a bullion van along Ondo/Akure road.

The incident happened in Bolorunduro area of Ondo East Local government Area.

The attack, it was gathered lasted for several minutes until the robbers accomplished their mission and fled from the scene.

Eyewitnesses said the robbers succeeded in carting away all the money in the bullion van.

Confirming the incident, spokesperson of the Ondo state Police Command, Tee-Leo Ikoro said the bullion van was conveying money from Ondo to Akure.

He said the robbers overpowered the security personnel escorting the van.