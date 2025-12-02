An advance team from the Office of the Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Chioma Otti, was attacked in the early hours of Tuesday by unidentified gunmen near Sam Mbakwe Airport in Imo State.

The incident occurred between Umuowa and Ihite junction, shortly before the airport junction, as the three-man team travelled ahead of the governor’s scheduled movement.

In a statement, the Abia State Government clarified that Governor Otti’s convoy was not involved in the attack and confirmed that no lives were lost.

The government assured the public that security agencies have been notified and investigations are under way to ascertain those responsible for the assault.