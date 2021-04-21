Gunmen have attacked and abducted students from Private tertiary institution, Greenfield university located along the Kaduna–Abuja Highway in Chikun Local Government Area in Kaduna.

The bandits broke into the school late Tuesday night shooting sporadically.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incidence to pressmen

The number of students abducted is yet to be ascertained.

This is the first time the institution will be attacked by bandits since it was established three years ago.