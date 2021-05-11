Unknown gunmen have reportedly abducted a pastor of the Deeper Life Church at Irese, a town near in Akure south local government area of Ondo state.

It was gathered that the clergyman who is simply identified as Pastor Ogedengbe was kidnapped in the church on Monday evening.

His abduction was confirmed by a member of the church

who bears Paul

“He was kidnapped inside the church. They came with a black Corolla sport car. He was kidnapped alone,” he said.

The security operatives are yet to react to the report as at the time of filing this report.

His abduction came a day after men of the Amotekun corps arrested four persons for kidnapping three persons along Oda road in Akure.