Armed bandits have abducted the Emir of Kajuru in Kaduna state, Alhassan Adamu and thirteen members of his family.

Police in the state have confirmed the incident, saying the eighty-five old second class ruler was kidnapped after bandits invaded his palace around 11:30 Saturday night.

The heavily armed bandits stormed the community in large numbers, blocking major roads and shooting sporadically.

Residents were terrified as they kidnapped the Emir and thirteen members of his family, including three women, two of his grandchildren, three aides, and five others.

The Emir’s kidnapping comes just six days after one hundred and twenty one students from Bethel Baptist College in Maraban Rido, Chikun local government area, were kidnapped.

Kajuru local government area is about 30 kilometers from the Kaduna state capital.