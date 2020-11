Guinea’s incumbent Alpha Conde had been reelected for a controversial third term as president by the at the age of 82.

The country’s Constitutional Court declared on on Saturday.

The court ruled that at 59.5 per cent, Conde’s support was above the absolute majority needed to win.

It subsequently threw out challenges to the October 18 ballot held after a new constitution bypassed a two-term presidential limit and was followed by violence the opposition says has claimed 46 lives.