The Nigeria Guild of editors says state governors should borrow a leaf from the Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello and apply the same strategy in tackling insecurity in their states.

The guild also commended Yahaya Bello’s desire to build the capacity of journalists in the country.

The president of the guild Mustapha Isa says the Governors’ strategy in tackling insecurity is second to none.