The Nigeria Governors’ Forum has appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to exercise calm and restraint in its engagement with the Kaduna State Government.

The NGF also urged the NLC that its actions could become counter-productive especially as the last year 2020, had adversely affected workers socially and economically.

The NGF advised the NLC to explore the already open avenue of rapprochement that the Kaduna State government has provided to resolve the matter and join the State to evoke a convivial working environment that is befitting for all.

The NGF also called on the NLC to be open-minded towards the altruistic intention of the staff audit that the Kaduna State is embarking upon to sanitise the State’s workforce and

make it more productive.

This action according to the Governors’ Forum should not be seen as a witch-hunt or an attempt to unnecessarily downsize the civil service.

The Forum added that all States are currently going through difficult times and the most feasible option will be for each State to devise its own response to its unique challenges

without undermining the rights of individuals to seek redress.