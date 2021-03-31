Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has sacked the Commissioner for Environment, Igbiks Tamuno.

This is according to a statement signed on Tuesday by the Governor’s Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri.

While no reason was given for Mr. Tamuno’s sack, it was reported that the Commissioner, was holding a press briefing at his ministry when he got wind of the development.

The Governor also directed the sacked Commissioner to submit all government documents and properties in his possession to the Permanent Secretary of the ministry.