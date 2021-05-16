The Rivers State Government has relaxed the curfew that had been imposed on two local government areas.

The curfew will now be enforced from 8:30 pm to 6 am daily.

The affected local government areas include Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt city.

In a statewide broadcast on Saturday, Governor Nyesom Wike stated that the revised curfew time in the two local governments will be implemented today Sunday, May 16, 2021.

He stated that the latest decision was approved by the state security council following a review of the state’s security situation.

In his words “after yet another review of the prevailing security situation and in particular, the effect of the curfew on our citizens, the State Security Council has decided to relax the curfew time a little for Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas only”.

“Consequently, the current night time curfew in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas will now be effective from 8.30 pm to 6.00am from Sunday 16th May 2021, while the prevailing 7.00pm to 6.00am curfew continues to apply to the rest of the 21 Local Government Areas of the state until further notice”.

In addition, the Governor stated that security agencies have been directed to enforce the curfew and prosecute violators.

Governor Wike further disclosed that “all those responsible for the premeditated and brutal ambushes and murders of security personnel in the state have been apprehended and are now facing the bitter venom of the law”

”None that is proven to be criminally liable will escape the fury and crushing impact of justice”.

He also reassured residents that his administration is prepared to deal aggressively with any security threat that might arise in the state.