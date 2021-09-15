Governor Ugwuanyi Signs Anti-Open Grazing Bill into Law

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has signed the state’s anti-open grazing bill into law.

The bill is intended to prohibit open grazing, regulate cattle ranching, and for connected purposes.

The newly assented bill into law is expected to improve security, peace and address cases of conflicts between farmers and herders in the state, which has led to the destruction of lives and property across Nigeria.

However, only seven states in Nigeria namely: Bayelsa, Rivers, Oyo, Ekiti, Abia Ondo, Lagos have complied with the decision to enact the anti-grazing law as directed by the 17 southern states governors at the Asaba Declaration in May this year.