The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel has appointed five new Permanent Secretaries in the State’s Civil Service.

The appointments were announced on Saturday, January 2, 2021, by the Head of Civil Service, Effiong E. Essien.

The appointees are Mr. Ini James Ikie, Mr. Ini Jackson Etukudo, Mrs. Esther Aniekan Inyang, Mrs. Grace Paulinus Jim, and Mrs. Abasiekeme Victor Essien.

Mr. Essien stated that the new Permanent Secretaries would be sworn-in on Monday, January 4, at the Banquet Hall, Government House by the State Governor.

One of the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries, Iniobong Jackson Etukudo is a Medical Doctor who served as the Medical Superintendent of General Hospital, Ikot Ekpene.