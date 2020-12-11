Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal has presented the 2021 budget proposal to the State House of Assembly.

The Sokoto State 2021 budget proposal as presented by the governor stands at one hundred and seventy six billion, six hundred and eighty five million, five hundred and thirty five thousand, six hundred and thirty three naira forty seven kobo.

The budget document tagged the budget of consolidation and socio-economy emancipation has 54 percent allocated for capital expenditure and 46 percent set aside for recurrent expenditure.

Education sector got the highest vote with 21 percent of the budget amounting to over thirty eight billion naira followed by Health, and Agriculture with 11 percent each of over seventeen billion naira.

The Governor said the budget will focus on the urban renewal projects and will concentrate on the construction of the third flyover at Gidan Man Ada and the completion of the two flyover earlier awarded.

According to him, the rehabilitation and reconstruction of infrastructure damaged by floods will also be given adequate attention.