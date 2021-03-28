Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, has appointed a former chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU), University of Ibadan branch, Professor Ayodeji Omole, as the new Pro-Chancellor of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso.

The governor equally appointed other members of the University’s Governing Council, including Professor Lanre Olaniyan, Titilayomi Ahmadu, Hon. Adekunle Bankole and Adeosun Olukunle Idowu.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, who revealed this in a press statement said the appointments were in line with the Governor’s promise to put the Council in place to reflect the new ownership status of the University.

Prof. Omole, who has now been appointed as the Pro-Chancellor of LAUTECH, chaired the Oyo State Negotiation Committee on the Sole Ownership of LAUTECH, which worked with its Osun State counterpart to negotiate what has now become an amicable resolution.

It will be recalled that following efforts by the Makinde-led administration, the joint ownership of the institution was resolved in favour of Oyo State.