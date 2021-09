Governor Abubakar Sani Bello felicitates with the Emir of Suleja and the first elected governor of Niger state, Alhaji Mohammed Awwal Ibrahim on his 80th birthday

Governor Bello in a statement by his chief press secretary Mary Noel Berje, extolled the virtues of the Royal father, describing him as a man who has spent most of his life in service to humanity ranging from public service, politics and traditional institution contributing to the peace and development of the country.