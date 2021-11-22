Governor Ortom advises Political Appointees in Benue to shun corruption

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has charged political appointees working with him to preserve their integrity in order not to become frequent visitors to anti-corruption agencies after leaving office.

He gave this charge while swearing in Tivlumun Nyitse as the new Chief of Staff to the Governor in Makurdi.

Governor Ortom said he was convinced that his new chief off staff is adequately prepared for the task ahead of him, having a track record as seasoned journalist, media manager, local government caretaker chairman and administrator who rose to become Permanent Secretary in the state civil service.

The Governor while congratulating the new Chief of Staff on his appointment said his experience in the political sphere also provides him an added advantage to excel on his new task.

The Chief of Staff, Tivlumun Nyitse in his response, assured of his unflinching loyalty and commitment to his principal as Chief of Staff, saying he has done it to others before and this time again, he will not betray the confidence reposed in him.