Governor Obiano addresses Anambra residents over rising insecurity

Governor of Anambra, Willie Obiano on Wednesday addressed residents over the increasing insecurity in the state.

He condemned in very strong terms, the violence that has been witnessed in Anambra in the past few days.

The Governor said since last weekend, armed individuals have terrorised people in various regions of the state with occasional attacks.

According to security briefings he received, offices of various political parties, branded campaign vehicles, and persons inhabiting them have been targeted, with deaths and car burnings reported.

“Other innocent road users have become victims of this menace with many losing their lives and others, their properties.

“Between Sunday, September 26th, 2021 and yesterday, September 28th, 2021, ten (10) people were killed in attacks on citizens in Oko, Agulu, Obosi, Nkpor, Nnobi, Nnewi, and other locations, including an illustrious son of this state, Dr Chike Akunyili, husband of late Prof Dora Akunyili, who was reportedly gunned down yesterday around Nkpor.

“Every day, our own people are dying, and for what reason?

These attacks and killings, Ndi Anambra, are unjustifiable and must be stopped immediately.

“I have therefore conducted an extensive security meeting and have directed all Security Agencies to step up and confront this monster ravaging our land.

“I charge everyone involved in the security architecture of Anambra State to take very seriously, this threat to our livelihood and boldly rise to confront same. Everything that needs to be done will be done and no stone will be left unturned in this effort. My directive to this effect is clear and i urge every security personnel on duty in Anambra State to do his utmost best to secure our people.

“To all citizens of Anambra State and every person living and doing business in our State, I urge you now to join forces with us to confront this common enemy. We cannot condone this savagery for any reason whatsoever.

“I therefore call on all our youths in the State to rise up and protect our communities.

“Traditional Rulers, Presidents General, Clergy men, Vigilante Groups and all leadership structures must now take responsibility and in conjunction with the Police, Military and other Law Enforcement Agencies, work to restore order immediately.

“To reinforce our commitment and seriousness on this issue, I on behalf of the State Government, wish to announce a twenty million Naira (N20,000,000.00) reward for any useful information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators of these heinous attacks on our State. The people behind this must be unmasked and brought to book.

“I urge Citizens to report to us, anybody bearing firearm who is not a Security or Vigilante personnel, so we can deal with this monster, once and for all. Call 07039194332 or approach any Security deployment if you have any information. As the Americans say, IF YOU SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING.

“At this point, I wish to most heartily condole with the families of all those who have lost their loved ones in the course of these senseless attacks. I promise you that we will leave no stone unturned in getting justice for them. May their souls rest in peace.

“Finally, I urge all citizens of the State to unite in this fight against all forms of terror, intimidation and tyranny. We will not succumb to invaders as I am convinced that no Anambra son will indulge in this kind of heartlessness. I warn all those promoting and participating in these violent attacks to leave our State or pay a high price as we will definitely catch up with them.

