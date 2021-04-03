Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has expressed shock at the death of foremost activist, Yinka Odumakin, describing him as a great patriot and champion of democracy and independent thought.

He said the late Yinka Odumakin is a consummate nationalist, who strived for a greater, prosperous Nigeria.

According to him Odumakin, a man of many parts, tirelessly spoke unequivocally for Nigeria’s advancement, pursuing causes to open up the civic space and engender community engagement in governance and politics.

He added that as the National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, the Yoruba socio-cultural group, he was unapologetic about airing his views and worked tirelessly for the good of all.

He commiserated with his family describing the late activist and politician as a man in a class of his own who fought for noble ideals, gave himself to the struggle to make Nigeria great and never ran away from the clarion call for national redemption.

Governor Obaseki said the late Odumakin will be missed for his candour, courage and strength of character, which was never in short supply when it mattered the most.

He expressed disappointment that his death is even more painful particularly at this time when Nigeria is wading through another turbulent episode, during which his contributions would have been most critical in navigating through the discordant tunes in our quest to forge a stronger, united nation.

He prayed to God for the repose of his soul.