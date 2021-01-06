The Governor of Edo State Godwin Obaseki has closed his case in the alleged certificate forgery suit instituted against him by the All Progressive Congress and its chieftain Williams Edobor.

The Governor who opened his case on Monday called 3 witnesses to his defense.

Governor Godwin Obaseki closes his case after calling 3 witnesses to his defense in alleged certificate forgery. pic.twitter.com/oBaG7FtmMW — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) January 6, 2021

Advertisement

The witnesses are charity Aguobawekhina Chairman Edo State Law Reform Commission, Abayomi Ajaji Deputy Registrar legal university of Ibadan and Eghosa Emmanuel Professor of Comparative politics University of Ibadan.