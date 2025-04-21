The Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris has felicitated with Christian faithful on the occasion of 2025 Easter.

In a message to Christian community in the state on Sunday, the governor described the season as a period of sober reflection.

Governor Idris urged the Christians to use the period to pray for peace, unity, progress and development of the state and Nigeria as a whole.

He advised the christain faithfuls to borrow a leave from the virtues of Jesus Christ of tolerance, patience, love and understanding towards building a virile society.

The governor reminded the Christ followers that Easter remained a season of sacrifice, renewal, hope, and joy, hence the need to extend and preach peace, love and unity amongst the people.

Idris highlighted that in the face of challenges confronting not only Kebbi but Nigeria and beyond, “Easter reminds us that darkness is temporary, and light will ultimately prevail, renewing our collective spirit of resilience.