Zamfara state Governor Bello Matawalle has flagged off the distribution of food items, clothens and other essential commodities to the less previleged and the vulnerable in the state

The state Governor Bello Matawalle says distribution of food items during the month of Ramadan is an annual Ritual in Zamfara state

He urge the people to use the season for spiritual reawakening, charity, continuous recitation of the Holy Qur’an and other spiritual acts that will bring many closer to the Almighty Allah

” I Implore you to renew your commitment to doing what is right at all times and under whatever circumstances”

” I wish to remind you that the dreaded Coronavirus is still ravaging the globe, therefore there’s need for everyone to continue to observe the prevention guidelines to curtail the widespread of the virus”

In his quest to put smiles on the faces of the less privileged and the vulnerable in Zamfara state, Governor Bello Matawalle said his administration has purchased food items to distribute across the fourteen local government areas of the state.

The food items include 60,000 bags of rices, 30,000 bags of Sugar, 50,000 bags of Millet, 30,000 bags of maize, 10,000 bags of beans and 2000 cartoons of milk

Similarly, 40,000 pieces of wrappers have also been purchased for distribution to the needy

Governor Bello Matawalle assures that the feeding program will be conducted across the 2,516 polling units in all the fourteen local government areas of the state and will be shared to all irrespective of political affiliation.

He said the state government through the office of the Head of Service has made another arrangement to ensure that all civil servants in the state are not left behind.