Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has dissolved the caretaker committee Chairmen of the fourteen local government areas of the state , and it is with immediate effect.

The dissolution follows the expiration of their tenure of six months as earlier approved by Zamfara State House of Assembly which expires today, Friday 4th June 2021.

A press statement signed by the permanent secretary Ministry for Local Government Ja’afaru Maradun directs the outgoing Local Government Sole administrators to hand over the Affairs of their respective Local Government Councils to the Directors of Administration and General Services.

Governor Bello Matawalle thanked them for the services rendered to the State and wishe them success in their future endeavours.

The dissolution of the Local government Sole administrators is coming four days after Governor Bello Matawalle dissolved the State Executive Council.