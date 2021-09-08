Breaking News

Governor Makinde signs MoU With NDE on youth, women empowerment

Latest Breaking News about Oyo State: Governor Makinde signs MOU with NDE on Youth, Women Empowerment Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) towards promoting the employment of youths and women in the state.

The governor, who was represented by his Executive Assistant on Administration, Idowu Ogedengbe, said the Oyo State Government considered the NDE as a critical partner towards creating opportunities for self-employment and employability of the teeming unemployed persons.

He said the state has worked with the NDE on some projects to provide increased opportunities for youth employment and social service delivery and to harmonise the implementation of social protection interventions in the country.

According to him, on behalf of the Executive Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde (FNSE), we are glad to welcome the Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, and his entourage to the Pacesetter State on the occasion of the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Oyo State Government and NDE towards promoting the employment of our youths.

In his remark, Director-General NDE, Abubakar Fikpo, said the signing of the MoU indicated Governor Makinde’s commitment and desire to explore good avenues for creating decent job opportunities for unemployed youths in Oyo State.

Your Excellency, the approval granted to us to visit your exalted office is a pointer to your commitment and desire to explore good avenues for creating decent job opportunities for the teeming unemployed youths in Oyo state. The NDE is honoured for this glorious moment. He noted

