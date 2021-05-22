Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has expressed deep saddeness by the tragic news of the sudden passing of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and ten (10) other military officials.

On behalf of the government and the good people of Imo State, the Governor conveyed his sincere condolences to President Muhammadu Buhari, Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces and every member of the Nigerian Armed Forces over this sad development.

In a statement on his Twitter handle said is one loss too many, considering the commitment of these officers to ending the surging insecurity challenges faced today as a people and nation.

He prayed that the Armed Forces, families and associates of the late COAS and those of the other officers who were involved in the unfortunate air mishap find the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

May their souls rest in perfect peace