Governor El-Rufai signs 2022 Kaduna appropriation bill into law

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rilufai has signed the 2022 appropriation bill of over 278 billion Naira into law.

While signing the financial document on Wednesday, the governor noted that the budget of sustainable development will give priority to education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

At least 184 billion Naira, representing 63 per cent of the budget goes for capital expenditure while at least 94 billion Naira representing 33.76 per cent goes for recurrent spending.

Governor Nasir El- Rufai commended the state House of assembly for a quick passage of the appropriation bill which is the 7th since he became governor in 2015.