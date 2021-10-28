Governor Bello receives members of Board of Trustees of NMMA

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello on Thursday evening, received the Chairman and members of the Board of Trustees of the Nigerian Media Merit Award at his office, Lugard House, Lokoja.

The Board of Trustee members led by veteran media – statesman Haroun Adamu paid a courtesy call on the governor ahead of the 2021 Nigeria Media Merit Award scheduled to hold in Kogi State from 28th- 30th of October 2021.

The Governor received the members warmly and assured them of fruitful and peaceful events in the state.

Chairman of the board, Dr Haroun-Rashid, the Trustee Chief Administration, Mr Samuel Yemi Akeju, the Deputy Chief Administration, Mr Adewunmi Adediran and Mr Mac O Emakpore were part of the delegation.