Breaking News

Governor Bello receives members of Board of Trustees of NMMA

Governor Bello Receives Members of the Board of Trustees of the NMMA Governor Bello Receives Members of the Board of Trustees of the NMMA

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello on Thursday evening, received the Chairman and members of the Board of Trustees of the Nigerian Media Merit Award at his office, Lugard House, Lokoja.

The Board of Trustee members led by veteran media – statesman Haroun Adamu paid a courtesy call on the governor ahead of the 2021 Nigeria Media Merit Award scheduled to hold in Kogi State from 28th- 30th of October 2021.

The Governor received the members warmly and assured them of fruitful and peaceful events in the state.

Chairman of the board, Dr Haroun-Rashid, the Trustee Chief Administration, Mr Samuel Yemi Akeju, the Deputy Chief Administration, Mr Adewunmi Adediran and Mr Mac O Emakpore were part of the delegation.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Buhari arrives Yola to open Anti-Corruption summit

TVCN
Feb 20, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Yola, capital of Adamawa state at about 12.13 to officially declare…

Fayose dissolves State Executive Council

TVCN
Jul 2, 2017

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has ordered the immediate dissolution of the State Executive Council.…

Latest Breaking Political News In Nigeria Today: Ondo APC opts for consensus option for LG Congress

Ondo APC opts for Consensus option for LG Congress

TVCN
Aug 31, 2021

Notable Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State have opted for consensus ahead…

Coronavirus: China’s Canton Fair suspends exhibitions until further notice 

TVCN
Feb 11, 2020

More than two dozen large trade fairs and industry conferences in Asia have been postponed because of…

TVC News Special Reports

Gunmen kill 16, raze homes in three Kogi communities

23 Apr 2018 8.56 am

Sixteen persons have been killed in violent…

Continue reading

Court of Appeal affirms Yahaya Bello as duly elected Gov of Kogi State

04 Jul 2020 7.39 pm

The Court of Appeal has affirmed Yahaya…

Continue reading

Kogi 2019: We’ll come down heavily on electoral offenders – Police

12 Nov 2019 8.33 pm

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed…

Continue reading