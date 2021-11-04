Governor Bello presents N198bn as 2022 budget to Niger Assembly

Niger state governor Abubakar Sani Bello has presented the 2022 budget estimate of 198 billion to the State house of assembly.

This is 44 billion naira higher than what was presented for the year 2021.

Governor Bello said the budget is themed Budget of Consolidated Development and will focus on ameliorating insecurity, completion of on going projects, prudent management of resources and diversification of IGR in the state.

Out of the budget estimate, 124.8 billion was earmarked for capital expenditure representing 62.9% of the budget.