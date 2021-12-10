Governor Bello condemns Niger Worshippers killing

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has condemned the attack and subsequent killing of worshippers at a Mosque in Ba’ari community, Mashegu Local government area of the state.

Governor Sani Bello in a statement by his chief secretary Mary Noel-Berje decried how some group of individuals for whatever reasons have no regard for places of worship as they now attack and kill their unsuspecting victims while praying.

While condoling with the family members of those that were killed, the Governor reaffirmed his commitment and unrelenting efforts to curtail the nefarious activities of armed bandits in some parts of the state.

“It is unfortunate that some people no longer respect the sanctity of life and places of worship such that they kill people while praying.

“My heart goes out to the family members of the victims for Allah to grant their souls Aljannah Firdausi and give quick recovery to those that were injured, he said.

It was reported that armed bandits launched an attack on worshippers while they were praying yesterday (Wednesday) at a Mosque in Ba’ari under Mashegu local government killing many of the worshippers while some sustained injuries.