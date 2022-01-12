Governor Akeredolu warns against self-help in face of herdsmen attack

The Ondo State government has advised residents, especially farmers to report any invasion of farmlands and unauthorised grazing to the Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, South-West Security Network, codename Amotekun, and other security agencies.

This is as it stated that none is permitted to resort to self-help.

The state issued the directive following a State Security Council meeting in response to renewed hostilities between farmers and herders that resulted in casualties in some border towns between Ondo and Edo states.

State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, “Undoubtedly, the latest killings are barbaric and condemnable even as efforts have been deepened to apprehend the culprits through inter-state co-operation and synergy.

“Government, however, believes strongly that such situations are avoidable if security agencies are always afforded the opportunity to intervene before the escalation of violence.