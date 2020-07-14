Delta state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa said that members of his family who tested positive for COVID-19 have all been certified free from the virus having tested negative.

He announced this on his twitter handle this morning.

The Governor, his wife and daughter were earlier diagnosed of the virus and proceeded on a two weeks isolation on July 1.

The governor who took to his verified twitter handle to break the cheering news this morning gave thanks to God and appreciated Deltans and Nigerians for their prayers.

He appealed to everyone residing in Delta to obey all protocols aimed at curtailing further spread of the virus.

“My wife, my daughter and I have tested negative for COVID 19, along with other members of the family.

“We give God all praise and wish to appreciate all who have interceded for us in prayer.