Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, has expressed deep sorrow over the sudden and tragic death of his Special Adviser on Trade and Export, Shimite Love. She died in the early hours of Monday.

Governor Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, on Monday in Asaba, extended his heart-felt condolences to the people of Oshimili North Local Government Area, particularly the Ebu community, mourning the loss of a respected politician.

Describing her as an accomplished, intelligent, and charismatic political figure, the Governor praised Shimite Love’s commitment and excellence in every public role she held.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I mourn the loss of an exceptional professional and elegant politician who passed away in Asaba on Easter Monday.

Continuing in the statement, Governor Oborevwori said; “She served Delta State with distinction, and until her death, and was diligently leading our export initiatives as Special Adviser on Trade and Export.”

The Governor lamented that her demise came at a time her expertise was most needed, noting that her absence would be deeply felt by the government and people of the state.

He offered prayers for the peaceful repose of her soul and urged God to comfort her family.