Zamfara state Governor Bello Matawalle has directed residents of troubled areas to defend their communities against bandits attacks

But, warns against witchhunting innocent citizens

This directives is coming on the heels of the upsurge of attack on communities by gunmen despite the peace and dialogue initiative with the criminals to cease fire

He stated this in Gusau the state Capital during special prayer against insecurity as part of Activities Marking his two years in office

Governor Bello Matawalle says it has become necessary for every well meaning citizen to seek divine intervention over the spate of Insecurity across the country

The governor said and I quote..

“The insecurity situation has defied solution, as such people should defend themselves against attacks by bandits ”

“My government has approved that whenever bandits attack your community , do not wait for the security personnel to come to your rescue. You should rise up and protect yourselves”

He further says, screening of volunteer vigilante group to Mann communities and complement the efforts of security agencies will soon commence from village to state level

Security agencies according to him will be part of the screening excercise to avoid recruiting criminals that will add to the problem instead of the solution

“Arrangement has been concluded to recruit locals from each community who will be in charge of monitoring their villages to ensure that bandits do not lauch attack”

“I am calling on the traditional rulers and community leaders to make sure that only people of proven integrity are screened and recruited”

The Zamfara State Governor also expressed worry over the lack of enough security personnel to protect communities

He says, efforts to get more troops from the Federal government is still hanging despite assurances from the presidency.

He enjoin citizens to intensify prayers for a lasting peace in Zamfara and other parts of the country

Communities in Zamfara has in the last few days suffered attacks leading to the death of many and abduction of persons by armed Bandits.