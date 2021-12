Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has signed N314.4bn 2022 Appropriation Bill tagged “Budget of Sustainable Growth” into law.

Diri had on October 20 presented the original appropriation bill of N310. 717bn christened ‘Budget of sustainable growth’ before the assembly for consideration and passage.

He assented to the budget at the Government House, Yenagoa, a few hours after it was passed by the assembly on Thursday.