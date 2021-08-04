Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state has been registered as a card carrying member of the All Progressive Congress

The governor was registered at his ward polling unit 001 of Maradun South in Maradun local government area of the state

He was registered by the chairman Zamfara State registration/ revalidation Committee Ibrahim Kabiru Marafa alongside other members of the committee sent by the the APC National Headquarters

The registration of the governor marks the commencement of registration excercise for members of the All Progressive Congress APC in the state

Speaking at the brief ceremony, Governor Bello Matawalle says the excercise is expected to hold in all the one hundred and forty seven wards across the fourteen local government areas of the state

The registration is aimed at registering new members who recently joined the party along with governor Matawalle and old members to Revalidate their membership

Those present at the event includes former governors of the state, Senator Ahmad Sani Yariman Bakura, Mahmud Aliyu Shinkafi, former Deputy governors, Ibrahim Wakkala and Muktar Ahmad Anka among others.

APC Membership registration /revalidation exercise in Zamfara state was earlier suspended and rescheduled for Wednesday following internal issues among party members in the state.