Gov Bello donates building to CIBN as northcentral office to strengthen relationship

Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello and Chairman North Central Governors Forum has donated a facility in Minna, the state capital to the Chartered Institute of Bankers in Nigeria (CIBN) to serve as the North Central Regional Office.

This is to strengthen the relationship between the Banking industry in Nigeria and the North Central part of the country.

In a statement issued by his press secretary, Governor Sani Bello made the donation at the 56th annual dinner of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) held in Lagos.

The event, which is an annual activity, usually presents an occasion for reflection on the developments in the banking industry and the economy over the past year, while gaining insights into the incoming year, brought together who-is-who in the Banking industry.