Gov Bagudu presents over N189bn as 2022 budget to Kebbi Assembly

Kebbi state governor, Atiku Bagudu has presented over One hundred and eighty nine billion naira to the state house of Assembly as the state 2022 draft budget.

The governor while presenting the draft budget to the state lawmakers described as the budget for prosperity, improvements of agriculture and reduction of poverty

He says N61.451 billion, which represent 32% of the budget is allocated for recurrent expenditure while 128.18 billion representing 68% of the budget will be for capital expenditure.

Governor Bagudu said the state targeted fourteen point two four nine billion as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the next fiscal year.